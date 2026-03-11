North Tonawanda City Attorney arrested in South Carolina

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda City Attorney Edward Zebulske was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to a police report obtained by 7 News.

The report, obtained under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, states that on February 19 at around 7 p.m., Zebulske was found by a Red Roof Inn manager "extremely intoxicated and lying on the floor outside the building," which is on South Kings Highway.

Zebulske then allegedly entered the hotel lobby, where he "was being loud, boisterous and physically throwing objects in the lobby."

Myrtle Beach Police arrested him on public intoxication. He is charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

According to North Tonawanda Police, he had previously been arrested on charges of DWI in November 2023.

Zebulske was recently re-elected as North Tonawanda City Attorney in November. He ran unopposed.

We contacted Zebulske for a response to these charges, but he was not immediately available for comment.