NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community and elected leaders in Niagara Falls joined the No Menthol Buffalo-Niagara movement on Tuesday, aiming to raise awareness about the dangers of flavored tobacco products and menthol that are drawing teens and children to smoking and vaping.

"No more, take a stand," said the leader of the movement, Stan Martin, to the group. "Take a stand," they replied.

WKBW Niagara Falls community leaders are ready to fight tobacco flavor products.

A new billboard now stands along Pine Avenue calling on the community to take action. Just a block away on each side of the billboard, smoke shops can be found.

Jasmine White, a movement participant, said the visibility of those shops is part of the problem.

"When you walk down the street, these smoke shops now have the products painted on their buildings, and L.E.D. lights that light up like an arcade. You can't miss it and they are coming after our youth," White said.

WKBW Nearby smoke shop on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Amanda Hucksoll pointed to the appeal of flavored products as a key driver of youth tobacco use.

"These products — the flavors — pineapple kiwi, ice, blue raz — all of that is simple to entice a new generation to products that are harmful," Hucksoll said.

Ranai Fludd said the variety of products makes quitting difficult.

WATCH: No Menthol Buffalo-Niagara expands fight against flavored tobacco to Niagara Falls

No Menthol Buffalo-Niagara expands fight against flavored tobacco to Niagara Falls

"It's an addiction because there's so many flavors. They come out with new products every other day," Fludd said.

Niagara Falls Council Member Brian Archie said city leaders are considering a ban on the products.

WKBW Community members ban together.

"And to these manufacturers of these products, really to let them know that enough is enough," Archie said.

But lawmakers are first seeking input from the community and local businesses before moving forward.

"We want to make sure they are included in the situation. It does directly affect them, and we can't turn a blind eye to that. And we are talking to the young people really to help understand what it is they want in terms of how the policy should actually look," Archie said.

The Niagara Falls expansion comes one year after No Menthol Buffalo-Niagara launched its campaign in the city of Buffalo. Stan Martin noted the Buffalo Common Council passed a resolution to ban menthol tobacco one year ago on June 18, though the effort has stalled.

WKBW Community bands together.

"One year — on June 18th — since the Buffalo Common Council has passed a resolution to ban menthol tobacco in the city of Buffalo. Unfortunately, we're still waiting for a response from Corporation Counsel in terms of the opinion," Martin said.

Niagara County Public Health Director Dr. Fauzia Khan says nearly 90% of young tobacco users choose flavored products. She says e-cigarettes expose users to thousands of toxic chemicals.

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