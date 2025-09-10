Niagara Falls twins raise $1,500 for SPCA with lemonade stand

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW)— Aubree and Cooper Giuliani turned a summer tradition into a heartfelt mission.

The 6-year-old twins set up a lemonade stand in Niagara Falls, raising $1,500 for the Niagara County SPCA in memory of their family dog, Capone, who recently passed away.

With help from their mom, dad, and grandmother the stand quickly became more than just a neighborhood stop. Community members donated time, crafts, baked goods, and even pet food to support the cause.

“It was very easy to pinpoint who we were going to do the charity for,” their family said. “Once he passed away, it was just a no-brainer that we wanted to donate to the dogs and cats for sure.”

The kids said they wanted to help because they love animals of all kinds, from dogs and kittens to unicorns.

But the giving doesn’t stop there. The Giulianis plan to continue the tradition each year. Next summer, their lemonade stand will support Oishei Children’s Hospital.

A sweet reminder that sometimes the smallest hands can make the biggest difference.