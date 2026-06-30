NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mark Laurrie is retiring as superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District after more than four decades in education — a career he spent entirely in the city where he grew up.

"I often say 55 of my 64 years have been spent in this school district. So, it means a lot to me," Laurrie said.

Laurrie graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1980 and went on to hold nearly every role in the district, from school associate to teacher, vice principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and deputy superintendent before becoming superintendent.

WATCH: Niagara Falls superintendent retires after more than four decades in education

Niagara Falls superintendent retires after more than four decades in education

"It's been an incredible journey all in one district, which is a little bit unusual now, I think, but I did it all in Niagara Falls and wouldn't have it any other way," Laurrie said.

Laurrie has navigated the district for the past decade as its leader, named superintendent in 2016.

WKBW Mark Laurrie shows his 1980 photo.

Among his accomplishments, Laurrie helped raise the district's graduation rate to 86 percent and added air conditioning to school buildings. He said he is most proud of fighting the state athletic association to ensure two student wrestlers could compete.

"It may seem small, but it's indicative of the fight I wanted to give every child," Laurrie said. "It just stands out in my mind as something I’m super proud of. It was an archaic rule. The students did nothing wrong, and we were able to move that, and they were able to wrestle for the state championship."

Fighting and speaking up for his students is something Laurrie is committed to. He would especially defend the high school students.

WKBW Niagara Falls High School.

"I'm very defensive about the Niagara Falls student. I will defend them. I will support them. I will correct them. I will tell them what I think, but especially when you come from a community of poverty, and unfortunately, Niagara Falls is a community of poverty, not an excuse – not something to stop us -- not a crutch, but our students – they're real, they're honest, they're open, they're forthright, and they appreciate anything that you do for them," Laurrie said.

Laurrie could often be spotted at schools interacting with the students.

"I’m a really big believer in being out in the schools, where the kids are, where the action is," Laurrie said. "You really have to be there to connect with the community, connect with the kids, and you can't do that from an office."

WKBW Photos and yearbooks depicting Mark Laurrie's career in education.

"What will you miss most when you retire?" I asked.

"I'm going to miss the connections I have with people. I’m a raging extrovert. I love people, I love being out in the community, I love being connected to things. I’m going to miss those deep connections we have as a team here in the school district in the community," Laurrie said.

On his final day, Laurrie reflected on his career while looking through old photos, including one from his own time as a student.

"That's me in 1980," Laurrie said.

Laurrie says he believes every leader has a shelf life and that he is ready to pass the baton. He’s looking forward to retiring.

In retirement, he plans to step away from the structure of a school schedule and embrace something new.

"I want to get off a bell schedule, so I want to be very spontaneous. I want to explore, and I want to be in balance. You want to ring your own bell? I want to ring my own bell. Yeah, I want to ring my own bell," Laurrie said.

WKBW Memory box wishing him well.

Instead of a large retirement party, Laurrie asked for notes from colleagues, staff, and former students. He received a memory box filled with best wishes.

Laurrie opened the box, finding a note from a former student.

"That gives me chills. I remember when she was my student in high school," Laurrie said.

Reading through the messages, Laurrie was visibly moved.

WKBW Note from a former student.

"This stuff brings me to tears," Laurrie said.

One note in particular stood out — from a former student who started the message with "I love Mr. Laurrie."

"I remember her so well. And we always didn't start out on the best terms. But 25 — she writes me this morning. And I have goosebumps," Laurrie commented. "This is all I wanted. This I will keep forever”

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