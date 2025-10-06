Niagara Falls school superintendent to retire at the end of this school year

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a decades-long career, Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie is set to retire at the end of the school year.

Laurrie told 7 News Anchor Ed Drantch the goal is to have a new superintendent hired by January. Laurrie said he would stay on until the end of June, but would help the new superintendent get acclimated to the job.

The superintendent explained he recently started working with the school board to begin the process of finding his successor.

According to a Notice of Vacancy posted for Superintendent of Schools, the new superintendent would be hired for three years with an option to renew after the first year. The job pays between $200,000 and $250,000 with benefits.

SeethroughNY reports Laurrie, who has been superintendent since 2016, made just under $200,000 in 2024.

Like Laurrie, the new superintendent would have to live in the City of Niagara Falls.

The deadline to apply is October 20. The new superintendent would take over on July 1, 2026.