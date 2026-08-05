NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls mayor and police chief told reporters Wednesday in no uncertain terms that city council made a mistake in not yet accepting state ‘Gun Involved Violence Elimination’ grant money.

$1,177,700 in state grant money still has not been accepted by the Niagara Falls city council, and Mayor Robert Restaino is now calling council members out by name for failing to vote yes to accept these state funds.

"Most specifically, councilmembers Myles and Cauley… Councilmember Cauley has had the chance to vote on the GIVE grant twice and both times he voted no," Restaino said. "I am bewildered that we are here to talk about whether the GIVE Grant should or shouldn’t be a part of the city’s toolbox here in Niagara Falls.”

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Restaino, alongside police chief Nick Ligammari, held a press conference to go over how necessary these “GIVE” funds are to the city’s police force.

Ligammari says that the funds help them hire staffers and work on investigations, prevention and connect with the city’s youth.

“You have to do this in this grant. We hired an anti-violence coordinator… One of our detectives who is here, he is our non-fatal shooting detective. He works specifically under the GIVE grant to only handle gun cases,” Ligammari said.

WATCH: Niagara Falls Police & Mayor speak against council vote not yet to accept GIVE grant money

Niagara Falls Police & Mayor speak against council vote to not yet accept GIVE grant money

Former police chief, now anti-violence coordinator, John Faso, pointed out it only saves the city money.

“Funding for salaries, overtime, equipment with no impact on the city or county budget,” Faso said.

Councilwoman Bridgette Myles said on a Facebook post that she voted no because she’d like more information on how the money is used, how the department measures success, and how they’re going to use it to respond to the July 4th murders of two young adults.

WATCH: One month after Fourth of July shootings, Niagara Falls families still waiting for answers

One month after Fourth of July shootings, Niagara Falls families still waiting for answers

“My vote was not a vote against public safety. It was a vote for accountability, transparency, and making sure that we fully understand how public funds will be used to address one of the most serious issues facing our city,” Myles said in that post.

Restaino and Ligammari did not take any questions from the media, but Restaino addressed councilmember Myles and fellow dissenting vote, Vincent Caulley this way.

“It’s just another one of those excuses that gets made once the consequences of your vote come into your face,” Restaino said.