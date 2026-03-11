NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dorothy Hall says the last few days have been filled with frustration and heartbreak after a science teacher at Gaskill Preparatory allegedly made a racist joke in front of her eighth-grade son and another student. Hall says the joke referenced slavery, something she says no child should ever hear from a teacher.

Hall showed me a disciplinary form her son filled out describing the incident. She says her son is now scared to return to school.

"He's afraid of being retaliated against. And I'm asking for the community to come together with me and my son, as well as the other student, because she absolutely didn't have to deal with that either as a child, nobody should have to deal with it, but especially as a child," Hall said.

WATCH: Niagara Falls mother demands justice after teacher allegedly made racist joke at school

Niagara Falls mother demands justice after teacher allegedly made racist joke at school

Hall says she tried to report the incident, even attempting to file a police report, but says she felt her concerns were not taken seriously. She is now calling for the teacher to be fired.

"I'm reaching out to my community because I need for the science teacher, first of all, to be terminated. As of today, he's only suspended with pay," Hall said.

The Niagara Falls branch of the NAACP is also speaking out. In a statement, NAACP Niagara Falls Branch President Renae Kimble called the alleged comment racist and harmful and urged the school district to hold those responsible accountable.

"Let's be clear: this is not a joke. This is a racist insult rooted in the brutal history of slavery, inflicted on children by someone entrusted to educate them. It is harmful. And it is absolutely unacceptable.



This was an act of racial degradation directed at children who should never be forced to carry the weight of America's most violent history within the walls of their classroom. Invoking the suffering of enslaved people to entertain oneself is a blatant violation of dignity and a direct assault on the humanity of African American students. It reveals a mindset that devalues African American life, ignores historical trauma, and undermines any trust that families place in our public school system.



Our children deserve classrooms where they are affirmed, protected, and respected - not spaces where their identity is mocked or their history weaponized.



The NAACP, Niagara Falls Branch stands firmly with the families impacted. We will continue to push for accountability, transparency, and meaningful structural change. We will not allow this incident to be minimized, dismissed, or forgotten.



The NAACP demands that the district conducts a full and transparent investigation into the incident, with findings to be shared with the community. Appropriate disciplinary action, up to and including termination be done immediately. There should also be mandatory district wide anti-racism and cultural competency training for all school district staff. It is essential that immediate support for the affected students and their families, including counseling and restorative healing services be provided and fully paid for by the Niagara Falls City School District. Lastly, the Niagara Falls City School District should also put in place a public plan outlining how it will prevent incidents like this from ever occurring again.



There must be a public commitment from the Niagara Falls City School District to strengthening safeguards that prevent this type of behavior from happening."

The Niagara Falls Teachers Union told me it is aware of the alleged incident but cannot discuss personnel matters. In a statement, the union said all staff members are entitled to due process and a fair review of the facts, and that established procedures will be followed to ensure the matter is handled responsibly.

The union added that it condemns any confirmed actions that marginalize or demean students.

"We unequivocally condemn any confirmed actions or statements that marginalize, demean, or exclude students of any background. Our classrooms and hallways must always be safe spaces that protect the dignity, well-being, and sense of belonging of every student we serve," the union said.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie confirmed school administrators interviewed the teacher and the students involved late Friday morning. He said the science teacher was placed on paid leave while the district continues its investigation.

"I need accountability and justice. That's what I need. That's my son needs. I don't need. My son needs it," Hall said.

Laurrie says the review is expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon, when further disciplinary action, including possible termination, could be determined.