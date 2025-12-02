NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Educators in Niagara Falls say the changes inside their schools are unmistakable 15 weeks into New York State's new bell-to-bell cell phone restrictions.

When teacher Daniel Weiss walked into G.J. Mann Elementary School at the start of the year, he expected the statewide policy to be met with frustration, resistance and constant reminders. Instead, he said the rollout was "much smoother" than anyone imagined.

"We really saw a lot of differences, not only in the hallways, but classrooms," he said. "Students have their heads up again. They're talking and interacting in ways we were starting to lose."

Those observations mirror results from a recent survey by Governor Kathy Hochul's office. More than 350 school administrators across New York responded:

92% reported a smooth transition

83% reported more positive classroom environments

75% said their ability to teach improved

WATCH: Niagara Falls CSD says phone-free classrooms are boosting engagement

Niagara Falls CSD says phone-free classrooms are boosting engagement

Superintendent Mark Laurrie said this has been visible across the district. Cafeterias are louder, hallways more social and he's seeing students engage face-to-face instead of scrolling between classes.

"You're starting to see the fruits and benefits of why this was put in place," Laurrie said. "The first benefit is that kids are having more conversations with each other."

Teachers say it's also had unexpected mental health benefits. Without constant access to phones, Weiss said many of the problems that usually take shape online, like anonymous messages and social conflict, aren't happening.

"A lot of those ills that happen behind the scenes, they’re not happening," he said. "Those distractions have kind of rid themselves of that."

While enforcement has been challenging at a high school level, Laurrie said the district has seen more buy-in as the weeks have gone on. Still, he believes consistency will be key.

"We have to continue to reinforce expectations," he said. "If we don't, students can regress and fall back into old habits."

Weiss said the benefits are clear: more conversation, more engagement and a school environment where students reconnect with each other.

"It's not about getting rid of devices," he said. "It's about helping students refocus, learn and support their mental health. And we're seeing that happen every day."