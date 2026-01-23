Niagara Falls City School District selects Stanley Wojton as next superintendent

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education has selected Stanley Wojton as its next superintendent, naming a longtime district employee to lead the school system beginning July 1.

Wojton has worked in the district for 20 years and most recently served as a principal on special assignment, working closely with outgoing Superintendent Mark Laurrie. District leaders say his experience at both the building and district levels prepared him to take on the role.

The board's decision follows a superintendent search that was limited to internal candidates, a process that has drawn criticism from parents and community advocates who say the public was excluded.

Among those raising concerns is the Niagara Falls branch of the NAACP, which has filed an appeal with the New York State Education Department challenging the search process. After Wojton's appointment, the organization released a statement condemning the board's decision.

“The NAACP Niagara Falls Branch condemns the appointment of Stan Wojton as Superintendent of Schools for the Niagara Falls City School District. Despite a formal petition filed by this Branch challenging the legality of an unnecessarily narrowed and exclusionary search process, the search has concluded, and an internal candidate has been appointed by the Board. In doing so, the Board has dismissed and disregarded community requests for an expansive search to identify the best-possible leader for the students who attend Niagara Falls City Schools. We will continue to advance our petition and demand the Board commit itself to a process that is inclusive and responsive to community calls for transparency.”

The NAACP says its appeal has not been decided and remains pending with the State Education Department.

Wojton is expected to take office after Laurrie’s retirement at the end of the school year. He has said listening to parents, students and community members will be a priority as he prepares to lead the district.

