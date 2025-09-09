Niagara County launches “You Matter” coffee sleeve campaign for Suicide Prevention Month

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cup of coffee in Niagara County now comes with a powerful message: You Matter.

The Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has launched its third annual You Matter Coffee Sleeve Campaign in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month.

The initiative partners with local coffee shops, stops, and convenience stores to distribute sleeves printed with the Niagara County 24-Hour Crisis Line, the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and a QR code that connects people to local resources through the Well Niagara app.

At Steamworks Coffee in Lockport, barista Jessica Kedzierski says she’s proud to share the message with every customer.

“It’s a way to spread information and help people that might need that information. And I feel like knowledge is power, so I’m happy we’re sharing it with the community,” Kedzierski said.

Owner Jonathan Brose says it’s an easy way for small businesses to make a difference.

“Even if it just helps one person, or if it helps somebody think of friends and family that might need some love or attention, that’s a good reminder,” Brose said.

Organizers say the goal is to make mental health resources accessible in everyday places, offering support in a subtle way that people can absorb at their own pace.

The You Matter Coffee Sleeve Campaign runs throughout September.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available:

• Niagara County 24-Hour Crisis Line: (716) 285-3515

• National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988