NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — For parents across Niagara County, child care isn’t just a service—it’s essential for keeping their families working and stable. For Jackie Castillo Blaber, a mother of two and president of the Niagara Falls Special Education PTA, the cost and availability of care have always been a concern.

“I know what it's like when you depend on daycare services just as a dual-income household…the cost of daycare is just astronomical,” she said. “That subsidy is a lifeline for a lot of families in Niagara County.”

According to the Office of Children and Family Services, child care in the county can cost between $250 and more than $400 per week, with infants typically costing the most. Jackie says she once had to leave the workforce to care for her son with special needs, a reality many families face when support is limited.

Starting December 15, new applications and recertifications for child care assistance will be placed on a waitlist. Niagara County officials say the state expanded eligibility and increased requirements for assistance, but did not provide additional funding.

WATCH: Niagara County families face a new child care waitlist

“It’s going to put a huge strain,” Jackie said. “It may force a lot of working-class families to decide…does one parent need to exit the workforce? And what will the consequences be for paying utilities and bills?”

Many areas of Niagara County are economically disadvantaged, with limited access to quality daycare providers.

“If people have to drop out because they can’t pay anymore, what happens to that workforce and where do they go?” Jackie asked.

County Legislator Jeffrey Elder says he’s advocating at the state level to address the shortfall, reaching out to assembly members, state senators, and even the governor if necessary.

Families seeking information about child care assistance, waitlists, or resources can contact the Niagara County Department of Social Services or visit their website for guidance.