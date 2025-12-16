NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — For parents throughout Niagara County, childcare isn't just a service; it's the difference between staying employed and falling behind.

Inside Celebrity Kids Daycare in Niagara Falls, owner Veronica Griggs moves easily between cribs and play mats, comforting babies and calling children by name. She's spent more than three decades caring for the community's youngest residents and now fears families may be forced out of the system altogether.

Griggs says about 90% of the families she serves rely on childcare subsidies, and the county's newly implemented waitlist could be devastating for parents and providers.

"Some of these parents may have to quit their jobs," Griggs said. "Trying to pay for daycare, especially if you have multiple kids, and then trying to take care of their essential needs, it becomes impossible."

Niagara County childcare subsidy waitlist leaves families and providers concerned

What Changed?

As of December 15, Niagara County stopped accepting new subsidy cases, creating a waitlist for those who qualify but cannot currently be funded.

In a statement to 7 News, Niagara County Department of Social Services Commissioner Meghan Lutz said the waitlist is the result of expanded eligibility requirements without additional funding.

Lutz explained that most Niagara County families receiving childcare assistance fall within 85% of the state median income, which in New York makes a family of four eligible if they earn up to $113,567 a year. Without increased state support, the county cannot fund every eligible case.

The county also says rollover funds that previously helped cover expanded cases have been exhausted, and a waiver to lower eligibility thresholds is not currently available.

The Human Impact

For Ronika Griggs, a mother in Niagara Falls, the waitlist isn't theoretical; it's a deadline.

She receives childcare assistance, but must recertify in June. If funding isn’t available, she could be forced to pay nearly $15,000 a year for daycare just to keep her job.

"How am I going to do this?" Ronika asked. "I can’t quit, but I also can't afford paying that much every week."

Ronika says losing childcare could trigger a ripple effect, threatening not just employment, but financial stability and access to other resources.

Providers Feel the Pressure

Veronica says the uncertainty doesn't just hurt families, it threatens the childcare workforce.

'Not only are the parents going to be hurting, but us providers, that's our job," she said. "We're paying for workers, insurance, food. We're not just taking funding and doing nothing with it."

She worries that if families are forced to leave daycare, providers may be forced to close, reducing access even further in a county where options are already limited.

What Families Should Know

Niagara County says it has asked New York State for a waiver that would allow it to lower eligibility levels, but that option is not currently available.

Officials encourage families who qualify to complete the application process so they can be placed on the waitlist and contacted if funding becomes available. The county says it will continue monitoring spending and advocating for increased state support.