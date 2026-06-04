21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Fisk Road in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Fisk Road in Lockport.

New York State Police say Matthew J. Lauer, from Lockport, died after he collided with a car that was turning into a driveway.

Police say Lauer was likely going twice the speed limit when he crashed into the car, and that the 66-year-old driver of the car never saw him coming because of how fast Lauer was driving and the fact that the sun was setting at the time. Troopers want to remind motorcyclists to take care on the roads.

"Just because it's summer, just because it's nice out, it's not raining, there's no snow, doesn't give you permission to go at those excessive speeds," Trooper James O'Callaghan said.

The 66-year-old driver of the car Lauer crashed into suffered minor injuries.

State Police are continuing their investigation.