Mixed reaction as Trump considers renaming Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mix reaction from those working and visiting along the shores of Lake Ontario in Olcott in Niagara County reacting to President Trump's social media post saying the U.S. is giving "serious consideration" to renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America" — a move tied to his ongoing Canadian tariff war.

"That sounds a little bit nuts,” Francesca Knowles of Lockport said.

WKBW Shores of Lake Ontario.

Trump stated he does not expect to do much business with Ontario any longer. But Knowles tells me Trump continues to chip away at the relationship Western New York shares with Canada.

"I for one love our Canadian neighbors and it is their lake also and I would love if we could stop with the nonsense with Canada...and go back to being what I thought growing up -- was best friends," Knowles said.

WKBW Francesca Knowles of Lockport.

For Robyn DeCarolis, owner of Dragonfly Espresso, the relationship with Canadian customers is personal and ongoing.

"We get them all year long -- especially in the summertime and they are very friendly with us...they sit and chit-chat with us and politics is not an issue," DeCarolis said.

Jason Robbins and his wife Jenny, visiting Lake Ontario from Illinois, say they support many of Trump's policies, and offered a more measured take on the proposed renaming.

"I think it would be a shame to rename it, but I do think that he just stirs up people ...on the other side ...to try to get what he's trying to accomplish." Jason Robbins said. "If it gets the outcome that is desired – that is better for everyone, then I would be for it."

Jenny Robbins noted the move fits a broader pattern of unconventional action from the president.

WKBW Jason & Jenny Robbins visiting Lake Ontario from Illinois.

"Normally what America has done has been to just cave and not do what's best for Americans...and I appreciate that he's willing to some things that maybe are a little unconventional and different than the way most people do things,” Jenny Robbins said.

She also put the idea in historical context.

"Presidents do stuff like -- they've changed the names of mountains. It's not something that's out of the normal," Jenny Robbins said.

Tracy Mancini of Williamsville had a sharper reaction.

"It's petty -- it's just deal with the tariffs and what you're doing with policies, don't be a bully...don't be making all these changes," Mancini said. "It’s just so stupid."

WATCH: Mix reaction as Trump considers renaming Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Mixed reaction as Trump considers renaming Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

For Manci, it’s personal. She says some of her family is from Canada.

"I love Canada," Manci said.

The word "Ontario" comes from Native American origins meaning "great lake" or "sparkling water." For many who live and work along its shores, Lake Ontario is the name they want to keep.

WKBW Lake Ontario in Olcott.

“Regardless of anybody’s political affiliation, the lake has noting to do with it,” Decarolis noted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.