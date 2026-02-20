NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Canadian metal manufacturing company is planning to establish its first U.S. production facility in Niagara Falls, bringing new investment and jobs to Western New York.

Metal Craft Spinning and Stamping announced plans to invest approximately $1.3 million into a 24,760-square-foot industrial facility on Hyde Park Boulevard. Up to 17 skilled manufacturing jobs are expected to open once fully operational.

The fourth-generation, family-owned company has been based in Etobicoke, Ontario, since 1969 and specializes in custom metal spinning, a fabrication process used to create smooth, weld-free components for roofing systems, commercial lighting and HVAC applications.

Company leaders say the decision to move into the U.S. was driven by geography, customer demand and rising costs associated with steel and aluminum tariffs between Canada and the United States. Nearly 70% of Metal Craft’s customer base is located in the U.S.

By opening a facility in Niagara Falls, the company aims to reduce tariff-related expenses, improve logistics and shorten times for American customers, while maintaining both sides of operations.

WATCH: Metal Craft to establish first U.S. plant in Niagara Falls

The project was announced with support from Empire State Development, which will provide $134,000 in tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program, contingent on job creation benchmarks being met.

State and regional manufacturing leaders say projects like this reinforce Western New York's reputation as a manufacturing hub and highlight the region's appeal to cross-border companies seeking skilled labor and proximity to U.S. markets.

The Niagara Falls facility will house advanced CNC machining equipment and supporting infrastructure. In addition to construction and equipment installation, the company plans to hire and train workers in CNC operation, forklift safety and First Aid/CPR.

Operations setup is currently underway, and the company is recruiting a local workforce. Leaders say the expansion will support long-term growth, strengthen relationships with U.S. customers and contribute to the economic development of the Niagara Falls industrial corridor.