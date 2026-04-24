NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Maid of the Mist is launching its 141st consecutive season on Friday, April 24, marking the start of a new season for one of the longest continuously running tourist attractions in North America.

I checked in with the operators of the celebrated attraction and spoke with Niagara Falls tourism experts about the expectations for the summer.

"We've made a lot of great improvements during the off-season, and everyone's super excited," Joe Curtis, vice president of operations for Maid of the Mist, said.

Curtis and his team have been busy getting ready for opening day, navigating the Niagara Gorge.

"Monday, we started putting boats in the water, lifting the boats with the cranes, and getting them functional and wet, so it's been busy," Curtis said.

Friday morning brings the first voyages of the year for Maid of the Mist. Two all-electric vessels branded with America250 logos are set to once again take visitors on an unforgettable journey to the base of the American and Horseshoe Falls.

WATCH: Maid of the Mist set to open for its 141st season on Friday

Maid of the Mist set to open for its 141st season on Friday

It is a legendary attraction that has drawn about 1.5 million visitors each year post-COVID.

"The smell, you feel the mist, you hear you know, the roar of the water fall, it's just amazing," Curtis said.

Sara Cercone, director of communications for Destination Niagara USA, says opening day for the Maid of the Mist signals the start of the busiest time of year for Niagara Falls tourism, an industry considered vital for the region.

"That is the most iconic attraction in our destination," Cercone said.

"In 2024, we did an economic impact study through Oxford Economics, and that indicated that over a billion dollars was spent in tourism spending in Niagara County that year," Cercone said.

But in 2025, Cercone says tourism across the country took a hit, and Niagara Falls was not immune, seeing a 4 percent decrease in hotel occupancy rates.

"It's hard to pinpoint one thing that had an overall impact. It could be the sentiment about traveling to the United States right now, and the impact of you know tensions globally, but additionally the economy, and gas prices. There's so many factors that impact tourism," Cercone said.

Still, Destination Niagara USA remains optimistic with a new season now upon us.

"We have every reason to be hopeful, with all the additions of FIFA World Cup events, America 250 events, and the expansion of Niagara Falls State Park. There are more reasons to visit and a lot of development going on here," Cercone said.

The season runs until early November.