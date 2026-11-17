NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls home owned by Jocelyn and Daniel McKiernan has been designated a ‘P site’ by the DEC, which says it will investigate the potential presence of hazardous waste.

According to the DEC, this ‘P site’ designation means it has designated the property as a potential inactive hazardous waste disposal site, and that it “remains committed to performing a complete investigation and remediation of the 99th Street property.”

Provided Photo “The company pulled their boring equipment up to put another extension piece on it and immediately pulled out black ash and what looked like metallic slag,” Daniel said.

Subsequently, the DEC says that it will begin an initial investigation of other nearby properties for any contamination.

The organization says that it will reach out to any impacted property owners directly. Any work the DEC completes would be done at no charge to the homeowner.

As for the McKiernan family, despite July DEC testing, a potential spill while Daniel was privately testing the yard on his own and countless calls for help, the DEC has continually denied relocation.

According to the DEC, the county’s Department of Health determined that the McKiernans’ home, which is in the area of Love Canal, does not have active exposure pathways to contaminants that would necessitate relocation of the family.

WATCH: ‘Long way to go’: 99th Street Niagara Falls home named potentially hazardous by DEC

‘Long way to go’: 99th Street Niagara Falls home named potentially hazardous by DEC

The McKiernans strongly disagree with that decision. For months, they have said that they found proof of exposure during their own private testing.

“If you look at all data that has been supplied, and is even acknowledged in the work plan, we do have an exposure pathway,” Daniel said.

Without DEC help, the family has moved out of their house and into a temporary spot, thanks to a generous friend.

“We’re on semi-solid ground for the first time in a while. We know our kids are sleeping safe and soundly at night,” Jocelyn said.

WKBW

Now that they are out of the house, Daniel tells me that they have shifted their efforts away from relocation. Instead, they’re asking the DEC to buy them out of their home outright.

“We know from working with DEC, hazardous waste experts, EPA, scientists, that there is no cleaning that property,” Daniel said. “They’re going to pay for that home ten times over before they ever characterize the site. At this point, buy us out. Knock it down. Do the right thing.”

The McKiernans’ concerns began while landscaping for a bigger pool in the summer. Daniel and Jocelyn found countless metal rods and slag in their backyard.

“[Tests found] high levels of lead, copper, iron, nickel, hexavalent chromium. In our sump pump, because that was also tested, we have alpha, beta and gamma BHC. Just lots of chemicals, pesticides and heavy metals,” Jocelyn said.

WATCH: ‘Relocate our family’: Love Canal family finds potentially hazardous materials in backyard

‘Relocate our family’: Love Canal family finds potentially hazardous materials in backyard

In September, the Niagara Falls Fire Department and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the McKiernans' home for a possible toxic spill.

“I started to feel violently ill, nauseous, flu-like symptoms. I didn’t feel right. I felt horrible,” Daniel said.

The DEC testers on scene told me that, based on a photoionization detector, they found zero volatile organic compounds in the outside air, and that they sent samples of the soil and sump pump water for anything that may fall below the detector’s threshold.

WATCH: 'Started to feel ill': Fire Department, DEC respond to possible toxic spill in Niagara Falls

'Started to feel ill': Fire Department, DEC respond to possible toxic spill in Niagara Falls