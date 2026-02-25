LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at Lockport High School now have a new way to learn real-world money skills without leaving campus.

The Lockport City School District celebrated the opening of the LHS Credit Union on Tuesday, marking a major step in expanding financial literacy and career-connected learning.

The student-centered credit union was created in partnership with Lockport Schools & Community Federal Credit Union. It's designed to give students hands-on experience in customer service, banking, accounting and financial management.

Leaders say the LHS Credit Union will serve as both a learning lab and a practical resource for students who want to understand how to save, budget and manage money.

"This is a big step," said senior Javale Davis. "Our school already offers so much, so to add something like this just creates endless possibilities."

WATCH: Lockport High School student-run credit union offering hands-on experience

Lockport High School student-run credit union offering hands-on experience

The opening celebration included remarks from district leaders and credit union representatives, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and tours of the new space, highlighting how students will be involved in daily operations.

Principal Dawn Wylke says the impact goes beyond just a few student interns.

"This partnership allows not only a couple of students to gain hands-on opportunities, but every student in the building to learn about financial literacy and banking," said Wylke. "These are things they'll need when they walk out the door into adulthood."

District officials say the LHS Credit Union is an effort to prepare students for life after graduation by connecting classroom learning with real-world skills.

The credit union will operate throughout the school year with student involvement, offering an introduction to finances and workplace expectations.