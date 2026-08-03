Lockport Alliance Church community rallies after Sunday flooding

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport church community came together after heavy rain Sunday sent water flooding into their building.

About an inch of standing water pooled in the basement educational spaces and part of the sanctuary at Lockport Alliance Church on Davison Road. The church turned to social media for help.

Pastor Alex Banks said the response from his congregation was immediate. More than 30 volunteers showed up Monday morning ready to remove the water and dry and clean the spaces.

"So we just put it out to the community, and we saw a huge response this morning about 9 o'clock. We had about 35 people here waiting to help with shop vacs and good attitudes ready to serve," Banks said.

Banks said many hands made for light work. The church finished the cleanup effort by noon Monday.

"It's a, it's a joy and a blessing to serve as the pastor here just to see these people. Love one another and love this place and hope to be a light to the community. And so I knew they would show up, but just to watch people show up and not the ones that you'd expect, just people who love this building, love this place, and want to continue to make it shine, made my whole week," Banks said.

The church reported no permanent damage and expects the building to be ready for Sunday services.