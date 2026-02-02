NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — For students at Bloneva Bond Primary School, reading can be as simple as picking up a book outside their classroom or even right outside their school.

Pampering Patty’s Book Corner is a growing network of little free libraries placed near schools, parks, and community spaces across Niagara Falls, designed to increase access to books for local youth, especially during the summer months when school is out.

The initiative was created by Brian Archie, executive director of the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, in honor of his late mother, Patty, who he says was deeply passionate about literacy and education.

“She always really pushed education as being a key to freedom,” Archie said.

There are currently about seven Pampering Patty’s Book Corner locations throughout the city, including near schools and at the Collaborative’s office on Pine Avenue. Each library allows children and families to take books for free and return them when finished.

The effort comes as Niagara Falls continues to face significant literacy challenges. According to recent data, only about 19 percent of third through fifth graders in the Niagara Falls City School District were reading at grade level last year. Roughly 74 percent of students in the district are considered economically disadvantaged.

WATCH: Little free libraries aim to help close literacy gap for Niagara Falls students

Little free libraries aim to help close literacy gap for Niagara Falls students

Educators say access to books outside the classroom can make a critical difference.

Rocco Merino, principal at Bloneva Bond Primary School, says the little free library outside his school helps fill a gap, especially since the school is located far from the public library.

“It allows families to come at any time during the day, pick a book, bring it home, and bring it back,” Merino said. “We see books coming and going constantly.”

Merino says the school has already seen increased student engagement around reading and believes building a love for books at a young age is key to long-term success.

“Just building that love of books early is something that can last through adulthood,” he said.

For students, the impact is simple but meaningful.

“I like reading because it makes me feel relaxed,” one student said.

Another shared that reading helps them learn new words, while others enjoy books for the illustrations alone, something educators say still plays an important role in developing literacy.

Archie says the goal of Pampering Patty’s Book Corner is to make reading part of everyday life, not just something tied to the school year.

“When classroom time stops, there still needs to be access points throughout the community,” he said.

Create a Healthier Niagara Falls is currently accepting donations of new or gently used books and hopes to continue expanding Pampering Patty’s Book Corner across the city. More information on how to get involved can be found here.