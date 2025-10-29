Lewiston residents voice opposition to proposed President’s Park development

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposed 210-unit apartment complex in the Town of Lewiston is drawing pushback from residents who say the community’s infrastructure can’t handle more development.

The project, known as President’s Park, would be built near the 3F Club, a longtime local conservation area used for fishing, hunting, and sport shooting. Residents and club members say they’re worried about increased flooding, safety issues, and additional strain on the town’s wastewater system.

Longtime resident Beth Ann Elias says her home and others have already experienced sewage backups during heavy rainstorms.

“We had what the town called a once-in-100-year storm,” Elias said. “Although that one in a 100-year storm turned into like three or four in a year.”

Elias is calling for a two-year moratorium on new construction until Lewiston’s infrastructure is upgraded, saying the wastewater treatment plant and aging pipes can’t handle current demand.

Paul Kloosterman, a member of the 3F Club and candidate for town council, said after visiting more than 1,000 homes, he hasn’t found a single resident who supports the project. He’s pushing for what he calls “smart growth” development that aligns with zoning and infrastructure capacity.

Town Supervisor Steve Broderick told me the project has not advanced beyond the concept stage.

“The only thing that was previously approved was a concept plan,” Broderick said in a statement. “There has been no new application submitted for a detailed plan, which would include a full downstream capacity study and traffic study.”

Broderick added that he’s made transparency a priority since taking office in 2016, noting that all town board meetings are recorded, streamed on social media, and available online.

A final vote on the President’s Park project has not been scheduled.