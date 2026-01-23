Lewiston-Porter parents react to remote learning on snow days

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston-Porter Central Schools chose remote learning during inclement weather two times this past month, a decision that has mixed reactions from parents across the community.

Instead of a traditional snow day, students logged on from home, continuing instruction through remote learning developed after the COVID-19 pandemic. District leaders say the approach offers long-term benefits and flexibility, but some say it places added pressure on families, especially those with younger children.

Superintendent Paul Casseri says the district's ability to pivot to remote learning allows school leaders to better manage the academic calendar.

"I have to build in three or four extra days every year, which we often don't use," Casseri said. "With the ability to go remote, I can give those days back to the community, where people can actually plan for maybe a longer holiday on a weekend."

Casseri says the plan has been approved by the school board and includes a mix of live instruction and flexible assignments. He adds that families are encouraged to do what they can on remote days.

"What we tell families is you do the best you can," Casseri said. "Kids aren't going to be dinged. They'll have opportunities to make things up."

But for Meredith DeLuca, a mother of kindergarten twins Violet and Vincent, snow days should be "normal."

"I think snow days are an easy way to just give these kids a little taste of normalcy," DeLuca said. "These are 2020 babies, and just because we have the technology doesn't mean we need to use it every time."

DeLuca says remote learning can be challenging for young children who require constant supervision and are still learning how to navigate virtual platforms.

Other parents say it works, including Stephanie Mackenzie, who has three children in the Lewiston-Porter district and is also a third-grade teacher at a Catholic school in Niagara Falls that has used remote learning on snow days as well.

"My kids don't really know any other way," Mackenzie said. "I would tell families just give it a chance, go with the flow. The teachers have been really supportive."

District leaders say feedback like this is part of an ongoing conversation. Each year, the Board of Education adopts a school calendar, reviewing input and allowing parents and residents to share comments or concerns during public meetings.