Lewiston mom starts support group for parents of children with special needs

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW)— When Ellen Madsen’s son Jack was diagnosed with severe autism at just two and a half years old, her world changed.

Now 7-years-old, Jack is nonverbal and uses a device to help communicate, but he’s also, as Ellen describes, “a typical boy, through and through… rough, active, and happy.”

While Ellen says her family and friends have provided a strong support system, she knows that’s not the case for every parent raising a child with special needs.

“I have great people who have really put scaffolding around us, but I know that’s not the case for most people,” Madsen said. “I don’t think there’s enough help for caregivers in general.”

That realization inspired her to start Parent Connection, a new support group in Lewiston designed for parents and caregivers of children with special needs. The group will offer a safe, inclusive environment where families can share stories, exchange resources, and build lasting friendships.

“The point of it really is just to have people get together who understand each other,” Madsen said. “Maybe your kids are the same age or go to the same school, and now friendships can be forged.”

Madsen also hopes the group can create understanding for siblings of children with disabilities, including Jack’s younger brother and sister, Hank and Stella.

“My lofty goal is to have a connection for my other children too,” she said. “They know something’s different about Jack, but they’re still too young to really grasp what that is.”

Shannon Karcher, Executive Director of Born Hava, a special needs preschool that serves families across Western New York, says initiatives like Madsen’s can make a powerful impact.

“Sometimes it comes differently when a parent can just talk to another parent,” Karcher said. “If you’re a special needs mom or dad and you finally connect with someone similar, you’re like, ‘Finally, somebody I can relate to.’”

The first meeting will take place Tuesday, October 14 at 6:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.