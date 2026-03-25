LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Iver Phallen of Lewiston has been released from New York State prison on parole just 10 years after he pleaded guilty to charges related to sexually abusing and torturing women inside his condo.

In 2014, the then 68-year-old Phallen was arrested by Lewiston Police, accused of keeping three women against their will inside his Carriage Lane condo, sexually abusing and torturing them.

"They were strangled and hanged numerous times to the point of blacking out. To the point of blacking out and having seizures," Niagara County assistant District Attorney Peter Wydysh said in 2014.

WKBW Photo from one of Iver Phallen's court appearances in 2014.

Inside his condo, police found a device allegedly used to torture victims, ropes, a computer containing over 800,000 images of torture and bondage and a notepad that listed future targets.

WATCH: Lewiston man convicted of sexually abusing and torturing women released on parole

Lewiston man convicted of sexually abusing and torturing women released on parole

In exchange for a 14-year sentence, Phallen pleaded guilty to three felony assault charges in 2016: two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. He originally faced more than 200 counts of sexually abusing and torturing women.

10 years later, Phallen, now 78, has been released from the Wyoming Correctional Facility on parole.

WKBW

According to the New York State Department of Corrections, Phallen was released to Community Supervision in Onondaga County on Tuesday, under 5 years of Post Release Supervision after receiving a "Limited Credit Time Allowance."