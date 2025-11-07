'It's the locals that keep us going': Voices of Youngstown's small business community

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW)— In the small riverside village of Youngstown, the heartbeat of the community runs through its local businesses.

Lewis Bean, owner of Hills of Beans Coffee Stop, moved from Texas and opened his shop during the COVID-19 lockdown. Despite the challenges of running a one-man operation, Bean says it’s the people who made him stay.

“Once I opened up the doors of the coffee shop and the people started coming in, they made me feel at home,” Bean said. “Youngstown is my home now.”

Just down the street, The Village Diner has been serving locals and tourists for decades. Owner Kathy Pasquantino says community support keeps her business going, especially during the quieter winter months.

“Everybody knows each other and the locals are so supportive,” Pasquantino said. “We don’t compete, we complement each other.”

Meanwhile, Everything Youngstown owner Sue Macnaugh has spent decades highlighting the charm of the village. She hopes to see more storefronts filled in the years to come.

The Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shoppers to support local businesses this Small Business Saturday, November 29, reminding residents that every purchase helps strengthen the local economy and preserve the character of the village.

“It’s a nationwide shop local, shop small push,” said Chamber representative Amanda Haseley. “We just want to encourage people again to come out, shop local, shop small.”

You can find additional information on small business Saturday here.