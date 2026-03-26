NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Abandoned buildings, illegal dumping and trash have gotten out of control in Niagara Falls, creating what one city leader calls a quality-of-life crisis.

Niagara Falls City Councilwoman Bridgette Myles says she will push city leaders for a stronger response to the issue, which she calls an emergency.

"It's not safe. It's not fair to the residents. We have to have either stricter laws, fines, something that'll get people to clean up their properties," Myles said.

WATCH: 'It's disgusting': Niagara Falls leaders demand action over illegal dumping, abandoned properties

'It's disgusting': Niagara Falls leaders demand action over illegal dumping, abandoned properties

People who live in these neighborhoods want to see change.

"It's terrible, terrible," Rebecca Zimmerman said. "The animals we get, the mice in the house, and they're coming over there."

"This stuff needs to be removed. If you look behind my home, I live right behind City Hall. That whole alley should be clean. It's disgusting," another resident said.

The Department of Public Works is actively cleaning a lot of the built-up trash, but what is currently there is not even half of what was piling up.

Mayor Restaino said DPW crews are constantly out in neighborhoods responding to resident concerns.

"If no one owns them, or no one's going to appreciate them, and put some living human beings in them, tear them down," another resident said.

Residents are urged to call 311 to report abandoned buildings, potholes and cleanliness issues.

"We can't do anything. We can't bring investors in. You can't give people hope if the city is dirty, so we need to start there. It starts with us. It starts at home, working together," Myles said.

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