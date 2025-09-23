NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda celebrated a milestone in its downtown revival as state and local leaders announced the completion of two long-awaited projects: a major expansion of the Riviera Theatre and the restoration of the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum’s historic Music Hall.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement during the World Canals Conference, highlighting how the upgrades preserve the city’s heritage while stimulating economic growth.

The Riviera Theatre, a nearly century-old venue on the National Register of Historic Places, underwent a 6,500-square-foot expansion into an adjacent building. The $1.2 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant, combined with $500,000 from the State Legislature, funded new ADA-accessible restrooms, a larger concession area, a box office, and an artist merchandise space. Future plans call for a $1 million addition to create a green room and more backstage facilities.

“We try to be the anchor down in the downtown area,” said Lawrence Denef, the theatre’s board chairman. “We bring a lot of people here on a weekly basis. With the state’s involvement in the DRI program, we’re able to achieve the dream of moving forward to the future.”

Just blocks away, the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum revealed its restored Music Hall, a section that partially collapsed in 1995. The $210,000 DRI award, supplemented by funding from Empire State Development, the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, and State Parks created a temperature-controlled exhibit space for the museum’s renowned band organ collection and the world’s only working Wurlitzer perforation equipment.

WATCH: 'It's amazing': Two historic North Tonawanda landmarks revitalized

'It's amazing': Two historic North Tonawanda landmarks revitalized

“It’s a tremendous moment to see the completion of the original 1915 floorboards,” said Executive Director Ian Seppela. “Now we have a final spot for this historical equipment to be taught with, operated, and viewed by the public.”

Together, the projects are expected to attract more visitors and support restaurants, shops, and other small businesses, reinforcing North Tonawanda’s reputation as a regional destination where history and commerce meet.

You can find the full list of revitalization projects here.