'It's a blessing': Lockport coat giveaway helps families stay warm as community need grows

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lockport City School District’s annual winter coat distribution returned this year with even greater purpose, meeting a rising need for warm clothing among families across the community.

In partnership with Colvin Cleaners and Coats for Kids, the district’s Family Empowerment Center hosted its fourth annual giveaway at a new, larger venue inside the Chapel in downtown Lockport.

For many attendees, the event offered more than coats; it offered relief.

Amanda Stowe, a mother of six, visited the coat drive for the first time, sharing how the support came at the perfect time for her family.

“A lot of things changed this year for myself and my family. It’s a blessing to be able to come down here and wrap up some jackets,” she said.

Buying new winter gear for six children can be overwhelming, especially during a difficult year. Stowe added that receiving items that feel “new or brand new” removes a financial burden and brings a sense of dignity.

The giveaway featured hundreds of coats collected and professionally cleaned by Colvin Cleaners. Volunteers from area churches and the Barge Canal Optimist Club helped families find the right fit, while also offering additional resources and support. Laurie Ferris, the district’s Family and Community Liaison, said the demand continues to grow.

“The need is incredible. Every family needs something, and having warm coats, hats, and gloves is really beneficial,” Ferris said. She emphasized that meeting basic needs directly supports student success by ensuring children can get to school safely and comfortably.

Ferris called the event a “day of gratitude,” noting that while not every visitor finds a perfect coat, everyone leaves with something warm and with a reminder that the community cares.

For families like Stowe’s, the impact is deeply felt. She said she looks forward to returning in the future, not just to receive help, but to give back.

With winter temperatures dropping across Western New York, the annual coat drive continues to be a crucial lifeline for many, offering both warmth and hope to the Lockport community.