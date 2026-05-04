NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Charles Schumer visited Niagara Falls on Monday to announce legislation he says will lower meat prices by breaking up meatpacking monopolies.

Schumer introduced the Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act at Niagara Sausage Company, a small, locally owned meat and deli shop in Niagara Falls.

WKBW U.S. Senator Charles Schumer visited Niagara Falls on Monday.

The bill would force large meatpacking companies to choose among beef, pork, and poultry, and would ask the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the industry. It would also fund local producers to help promote supply chains in Western New York.

Schumer said the concentration of power among a handful of companies is driving up prices for consumers.

WATCH: 'Hurts consumers': Senator Schumer pushes bill to break up meat industry monopolies

'Hurts consumers': Senator Schumer pushes bill to break up meat industry monopolies

"Four companies control 85 percent of the beef market. Four companies [control] 67 percent of the pork market...four companies, 60 percent," Schumer said. "There's a huge monopoly in the meat and pork industries...that raises prices...hurts consumers...there's no competition.”

Niagara Falls resident Sara Rivera was among those who appeared with Schumer at the event.

"As a New Yorker and also as a consumer...it's getting hard to actually feed myself," Rivera said.

And as prices rise from the counter to the invoice, the deli manager at Niagara Sausage — Shanna Olszewski — said the shop purchases beef, pork, and chicken from local distributors and works to offer fair prices, but is not immune to the pressures.

"I see certain customers who don't come in as often. I see when they do come in, they're buying less. So everybody's just doing the best that they can," Olszewski said. "We order the same things every week, but we don't see the rising cost until the invoices come and then we see the price per pound...we have to see a little bit of shock on people's faces when they see it...and we're just trying to keep up the same way they are."

WKBW Meat prices.

From the shop floor, the prices are visible. Sausage, chicken, and beef are all running pretty high for customers.

High prices are also driving more people into local food pantries. Robin Krueger, a Niagara Falls area leader who helps feed those in need, said the need has surged.

"It just really is a crisis that we're in right now. Our numbers have increased almost 200% over the last three years. It just continues to go up and up and up," Krueger said.

Craig Pridgen, a pastor of True Bethel in Niagara Falls is another local leader working to address food insecurity in the area, echoed that concern.

"Our numbers have quadrupled, coming in on Wednesday to [get food] from us because of the need," Pridgen said

When I asked how long it could take for the proposed bill to see action in Washington, Schumer said it is gaining bipartisan support and could be passed within months.

"The beef industry, the food industry, got a lot of power, but people are now getting so damn upset that I think we can overcome their power," Schumer said.

WKBW Niagara Sausage Company.

Schumer acknowledged he has been fighting the monopoly issue on meat for more than a decade.

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