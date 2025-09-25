Historic Seneca Chief replica sets off on Erie Canal Bicentennial Voyage

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents of Middleport got a special surprise on Wednesday as the Seneca Chief, a full-scale replica of the historic 1825 Erie Canal boat, made an unexpected stop along its bicentennial voyage from Buffalo to New York City.

The 33-day journey commemorates the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal and highlights the waterway’s cultural, economic, and historical significance. The replica boat serves as a floating museum, giving communities the chance to learn about life on the canal and the people who shaped its legacy.

Among the crew riding along is Terry Abrams, a member of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation of Mohawk descent. Abrams emphasized that while the canal facilitated New York’s growth, it came at a cost to the Haudenosaunee people, who were displaced from their ancestral lands.

“There was an attempt to move us out, to push us farther west,” he said. Abrams added that the voyage is an opportunity to share untold stories and educate the public about Indigenous history.

Chelsea Moore, education director at the Buffalo Maritime Center, said the trip is designed to teach an authentic history, from how people lived on the boat to the opportunities it provided immigrants settling in New York. Crews are also planting Eastern White Pines at each stop, symbolizing peace and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

The Seneca Chief will continue along the canal, stopping at communities along the way to share its story and highlight both the triumphs and challenges of New York’s canal history.

For information on upcoming port stops and arrival times, visit The Buffalo Maritime website here.