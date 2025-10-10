'Hard to see them go': George’s Appliance in Niagara Falls prepares to close its doors after 92 years

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls staple is soon saying goodbye.

George’s Appliance, a family-owned business that has served the community for 92 years, is in the midst of its final retirement sale. The store, which first opened its doors in 1933, has been owned and operated by three generations of the Milanovich family.

Owner Mark Milanovich, who started working at the store at just 14 years old, has run the business alongside his wife Linda and daughter Michelle for the past three decades. He says the decision to retire wasn’t easy, but it’s time.

“It wasn’t easy. A lot of things went into this decision,” Mark said. “Obviously, our age, we want to enjoy something without coming to work.”

WATCH: George’s Appliance in Niagara Falls prepares to close its doors after 92 years

George’s Appliance in Niagara Falls prepares to close its doors after 92 years

The business has been known for its personal service and loyal customer base, many of whom have been shopping there for generations.

For customers like Judy Lasota, the closing marks the end of an era.

“It’s just hard to see them go,” Lasota said. “Everybody feels the same way.”

As the Milanovich family prepares to close up shop, they’re grateful for the customers who kept their doors open for nearly a century and proud of the legacy they’ve built.

“We feel great about what we did,” Mark said. “We took care of a lot of people’s problems and at the same time, made a living, so we're happy.”

The retirement sale will continue until they sell the remaining items in their inventory.