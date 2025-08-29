'We've needed something like this': Former Niagara Falls truck stop may become vocational training center

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A long-vacant Niagara Falls property could soon take on a new purpose.

The former Junior’s Truck Stop on Niagara Falls Boulevard, once burdened by a $1.4 million tax debt, is in the process of being sold by the city for just $1. The Niagara County Building Construction and Trades Council plans to redevelop the site into a training facility for local trades workers.

Mayor Robert Restaino said he believes turning the site over to the trades council is the best way forward.

“The city has owned this property through foreclosure for quite some time, and it’s been a difficult property to market,” Restaino said. “The choice we’ve made is to work with the trades council to try and bring employment opportunities for residents.”

The new center would be used to train pre-apprentices in skills such as plastering, carpentry, and masonry. Instructors say a modern facility would provide safer, more effective learning conditions while preparing workers for careers in high-demand trades.

The sale still requires final approval from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, but city leaders and trainees are optimistic about the site’s future.