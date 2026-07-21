'Finally moving forward': Six Beluga Whales at Marineland relocated to USA

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA (WKBW) — The six Beluga Whales moved from the now-closed Marineland in Niagara Falls, Canada, have reached their destinations in the USA: Shedd Aquarium and SeaWorld San Antonio.

Years removed from those all-too-catchy commercials, the stars of Marineland are officially on the move. Six of the closed amusement park's 30 beluga whales were lifted out of their tanks, loaded into trucks, driven to the Toronto airport and eventually unloaded at their new homes.

Credit of Georgia Aquarium

The first transportation sent whales to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and SeaWorld San Antonio.

"This moment marks the next chapter for these rescued belugas," Dr. Karisa Tang said in a statement. "The full attention of our care and veterinary teams is on getting to know these whales and providing whatever supplemental support, treatment and care we can to help them acclimate to their new home."

Credit of Shedd Aquarium

In September 2024, Marineland closed, but many animals never left, including 30 beluga whales.

After months of worries about euthanasia, a plan was finally approved by the Canadian Government to rehome them at aquariums across the US.

WATCH: 'We need humane solutions': 30 beluga whales could be euthanized at Marineland

'We need humane solutions': 30 beluga whales could be euthanized at Marineland

Along with Shedd and SeaWorld San Antonio, additional aquariums taking in the rescued whales include Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, SeaWorld San Diego and Oceanografic Valencia in Spain.

"Seeing these first beluga whales arrive safely to their new homes is an important milestone, but it's not the finish line," Steve Aibel said in a statement, Vice President of SeaWorld San Antonio. "Our team is laser-focused on supporting each whale through this transition with individualized care, patience and observation to ensure their welfare. We're optimistic about what's ahead, while recognizing that every animal will adapt on its own timeline."

Credit of Georgia Aquarium

For Niagara Falls, Canada Mayor Jim Diodati, the positives are twofold.

"Number one, it’s great for the animals. Number two, it’s going to be great for the potential of redeveloping Marineland," Diodati said. "We see this as win-win. There's a lot of great theme park developers around the world that have expressed interest [in buying Marineland], and now that the whales will have been moved, I think it’s going to open the doors for opportunity."

WATCH: 'Finally moving forward': Six Beluga Whales at Marineland relocated to USA

'Finally moving forward': Six Beluga Whales at Marineland relocated to USA