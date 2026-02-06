LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The extreme cold continues to cause water main breaks across Western New York.

In the last week, we have reported on at least five water main breaks across the region, and on Friday, 7 News Niagara County reporter Taylor Anthony was in Lewiston, where crews responded to a water main break on N. 5th Street that impacted the entire town.

When we made it there, the town's water and highway department crews were already at work securing the area and working to control the water. Crews said the first thing to do was to shut off sections of the line, then assess the damage below ground to prevent any additional issues.

We then headed to the town hall to sit down with town supervisor Steve Broderick for more information.

"The actual water break is on Vrooman Road, which is the extension of North Fifth Street," Broderick said. "We got a call this morning that there was a water main break, and when I went over there, it was clear it was a considerable break. It's a 12-inch line that's probably about 60 or 70 years old."

According to Broderick, the town has only had minor breaks so far, and this would be the biggest this winter.

"This would be the largest that we've had this winter," Broderick said. "On a scale of one to 10, it's probably a five or six."

The town has been working for years to get ahead of issues like this, replacing miles of aging water lines to help reduce future breaks.

WATCH: Extreme cold continues to cause water main breaks across Western New York

THE IMPACT OF FREEZING TEMPERATURES ON AGING INFRASTRUCTURE

A combination of freezing temperatures and aging infrastructure is being felt all across Western New York.

7 News Senior Reporter Maki Becker spoke to an engineer and expert in water infrastructure about why this is happening and what needs to be done.

"People take for granted that when they turn the faucet, the water comes on," Matt Zarbo, director of engineering at Square Engineering, said.

He said this long stretch of below-freezing temperatures is taking its toll on water mains.

"As frost moves deeper in the ground and things freeze, obviously frost expands, the ground expands, and when the ground expands, it causes pressure on the pipes below it," he said. "Even though the pipes are below frost line, the extra pressure of the expansion of the ground can definitely cause issues. Especially on antiquated water main."

At some point, municipalities are going to have to invest to replace these aging pipes, and it won't be cheap.

"You look at gas bills, you look at electric bills, they've all significantly increased in the last few years," Zarbo said. "Water bills have not. Sewer bills have not. To make the capital investment needed, you're going to see these increases."

WATCH: Freezing temperatures versus aging infrastructure in Western New York