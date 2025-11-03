Developer responds to opposition over proposed President's Park development

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposed 210-unit apartment complex in Lewiston continues to cause debate, with residents raising concerns about flooding, infrastructure and safety. But developer David Giusiana said the project, known as President's Park, has been misunderstood.

Giusiana, whose family built several neighborhoods in Lewiston over the years, said the company's roots are in the community and the project was designed with local needs in mind.

"Our family legacy here in the town has been one to support the town. We've built multiple subdivisions, all quality homes," Giusiana said. "We're all residents of the town or the village. We're not out-of-town guys coming in to steamroll the thing."

Residents opposing the project said Lewiston's infrastructure, especially its aging sewer system, can't handle the strain. They've pointed to sewage flooding and backups already affecting homes as proof that the town's system is overwhelmed.

However, both Giusiana and Lewiston Water Pollution Control Center Administrator Jeffrey Ritter dispute that claim.

Ritter told 7 News the wastewater treatment plant is not at capacity and can handle the added flow from the development. He said the town is addressing issues through upgrades like pipe lining, manhole repairs and developer fees to fix infiltration points.

Giusiana said those improvements and modern construction standards will ensure the project doesn't add to existing problems. He also believes the complex could help address a different kind of strain, the lack of affordable housing in Lewiston.

"No one can afford a house here right now," Giusiana said. "There are so few multifamily projects in the town and village. This is going to satisfy that need."

For now, the President’s Park project is paused while third-party studies on sewer line capacity and traffic impact are conducted. Once completed, developers plan to submit final engineering plans to the town for review, a step Giusiana said will demonstrate commitment to transparent and responsible development.