LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer comes to an end, some Lewiston business owners are reflecting on a season of both change and growth.

For Kathy Pignatora, artist and owner of Inspirations on Canvas along Center Street, this year marked her ninth in business and one that required flexibility and fresh ideas.

"It was a different season, for sure," said Pignatora. "But I got through it, and I pivoted, and I came up with lots of new ideas."

Pignatora said she's noticed fewer international tourists, especially Canadians, who once made up a portion of her clientele.

Despite the slowdown, Pignatora continues to find ways to bring people in. She has affordable art options, expanded her popular pet portrait services and creates community events.

WATCH: 'A different season': Lewiston business owners and officials reflect on summer tourism season

President of the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce, Amanda Haseley, said local festivals have helped drive strong turnout from tourists.

"We're continuing to support our small businesses with events all the way into December," Haseley said. "We don't stop just with the warm months."

Looking ahead, Pignatora plans to keep focusing on creativity and community.

"I had a good year, a good summer," she said. "But I can't help but think — could it have been even better?"