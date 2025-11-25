Community voices concerns over superintendent search in Niagara Falls City School District

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls branch of the NAACP has formally appealed to the New York State Department of Education, challenging how the Niagara Falls City School District is selecting its next superintendent. The organization argues that limiting the search to internal candidates shuts out qualified leaders who could help address long-standing academic struggles.

Parents across the district share similar concerns. Some tell me they felt left out of the process, with no public survey, community forum or stakeholder committee.

Jacqueline Castillo Blaber, a parent of two children with special needs, said transparency is essential when choosing the district’s next leader. Her daughter is in general education with dyslexia, and her son, who is autistic and non-speaking, attends an out-of-district program.

“I was waiting for a parent survey or a focus group,” she said. “Meaningful engagement wasn’t happening.”

Blaber said the next superintendent must be experienced with Title I districts and the challenges of supporting a high percentage of students with disabilities. She says that nine of the district’s 11 schools are currently on improvement plans.

The NAACP echoes those concerns. Branch President Renae Kimble said state data showing only 19% reading proficiency highlights the need for a broader talent search.

“The district has been underperforming for years,” Kimble said. “We believe the residency requirement is being misapplied to block external candidates, when the law clearly allows new hires six months to move into the city.”

School Board President Anthony Pareto told us internal candidates are preferred because they already understand the district’s buildings, finances, security, and academic needs. He said the board is still reviewing applicants and has not reached a final decision.

“We’re trying to make sure everybody is qualified for the job,” Pareto said. “If they’re not qualified, we’re not going to interview.”

The NAACP’s appeal is now under review by the State Department of Education. The board aims to have a new superintendent in place by June 30, when current superintendent Mark Laurrie retires.