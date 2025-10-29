Community rallies around teen after accident with “Tailgate for Travis” fundraiser

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW)— What was supposed to be an ordinary second day of school changed 16-year-old Travis Cross’s life forever.

On the morning of Sept. 4, 2025, Travis was waiting for his school bus outside his home when a 17-year-old driver lost control, crossed both lanes of traffic, and crashed through two lawns, slamming into his father’s parked pickup truck.

The impact pushed the truck into Travis, pinning him against a tree and leaving him with severe, life-altering injuries.

According to New York State Police, the driver was under the influence at the time and multiple firearms were found in the car.

Since that day, he’s undergone multiple surgeries, including an amputation of part of his right leg. His father, David Cross, has been by his side through every step of the recovery process.

“They brought in a lot of vascular surgeons to see how the blood flowed and if there was any way to salvage it,” David said. “It was just hanging on by a part of the skin. But me being an amputee already, I knew he’d be okay. It just changes a lot in his life.”

Despite everything, Travis’s outlook remains positive.

“I’m just happy,” he said. “I still have a long life.”

Now, the community that rallied around the Cross family in the hospital is coming together again—this time through a major fundraising event called “Tailgate for Travis.”

The event, organized by Justin from I Thrift in Lockport and Bashar, owner of Gouda Have It Mediterranean Home Cooking in Niagara Falls, will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 3PM 98 REV Athletics, a growing community sports complex.

“It’s all about the community,” Justin said. “We’d help every family if we could, but Travis’s story, being as young as he is and the struggles he’s going to face, if we can take that burden off him a little bit, that’s what this is all about.”

The family-friendly tailgate will feature more than 30 vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting, T-ball, ax throwing, and a live auction.

Mark’s Pizzeria in Lockport will also be donating pizza for the event. The fundraiser is free to attend, with all proceeds benefiting Travis and his family to help cover medical costs and future accommodations

Travis says he’s overwhelmed by the support.

