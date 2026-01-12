Charter School for Applied Technologies recruitment expands with new busing option to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Charter School for Applied Technologies is preparing to expand its transportation options for local families.

Amanda West, a Niagara Falls mother, says she plans to apply for CSAT’s lottery this spring for her fifth-grade son. While Niagara Falls students have been eligible to attend CSAT in the past, the 2026–2027 school year will mark the first time the Buffalo-based charter school provides busing for students from Niagara Falls, a change West says could be pivotal.

"The culture, the diversity there, the way they're teaching the kids", she said. They're holding them more accountable. It feels like it's above and beyond what the regular regulations are."

West says she already put one son through Niagara Falls City Schools, and he has since graduated. For her younger child, she was beginning to consider homeschooling before learning about CSAT's new plan.

"I want my kid to learn," she said. "When he's graduated, I want him to feel confident out in this world, not second-guessing everything."

CSAT is a K–12 public charter school that currently serves about 2,300 students from 19 to 20 districts, primarily in Kenmore and Buffalo. Assistant Superintendent Garrick Loveria says the decision to offer Niagara Falls bussing is tied to available space at the elementary level.

"We knew we had some spots that we needed to fill in K–5," Loveria said. "We decided to start advertising more in that area and see if we could provide transportation."

The school points to a 97% graduation rate and a focus on career readiness and early college pathways, with some students earning up to 55 college credits before graduating high school.

Interest in CSAT has been growing locally. The Niagara Community Information Group hosted an informational meeting recently about the charter school and says parent feedback was largely positive.

However, the potential shift of students also raises concerns for Niagara Falls City Schools. Superintendent Mark Laurie says when a student enrolls in a charter school, the district loses per-pupil funding.

"For a general education student, it's about $10,000 to $12,000 a year," Laurie said. "For a special education student, it's about $22,000. Any recruitment of those students would deduct that amount from the district."

Laurie says that Niagara Falls City Schools is working to improve academic outcomes and retain families. He pointed to an 86% graduation rate and opportunities through Say Yes, a program that will provide eligible students access to free college and trade school.

As families like West weigh their options, applications for CSAT will be accepted ahead of a lottery scheduled for April.

