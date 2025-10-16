Chapters Café at Lewiston Library creating opportunities for young adults with down syndrome

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW)— Inside the Lewiston Public Library you will find Chapters Cafe. A small café, operated by individuals with Down syndrome and developmental disabilities, open every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

For Andrea Sirianni, one of the café’s baristas, it’s a dream come true. Her mother, Christine Sirianni, says Andrea has always wanted to work in a coffee shop, serving people and building friendships.

“It’s been very rewarding to have her fulfill her dreams—getting herself ready for work, learning the soft skills, the language skills, the interactive skills,” said Christine Sirianni, who also serves as vice president of the Family and Friends Down Syndrome Association of Niagara

The program, made possible through a grant from United Way of Greater Niagara, offers meaningful employment experience and a sense of independence for participants.

“It offers individuals purpose and meaning in the community, especially working here at the library,” said Deborah Fleck, president of the organization. “And it provides Down Syndrome awareness.”

Customers can stop by for coffee, snacks, and conversation. But the heart of the café lies in its message of inclusion and understanding.

“There’s so much more to our youth than labels or stereotypes of a disability,” Christine said. “It makes me happiest when people see them as people first.”

Now approaching its first year of operation, Chapters Café hopes to expand its hours and grow its team — continuing to serve up opportunity, one cup at a time.

You can find additional information on the Family and Friends Down syndrome Association of Niagara Incorporated here.