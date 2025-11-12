NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — For families struggling to make ends meet, every dollar counts, especially when it comes to food.

Deanna Newhart of Niagara Falls said she lost more than $250 in SNAP benefits just hours after the funds were reloaded onto her card.

"They left me $1.08 and unfortunately, social services doesn't reimburse you anymore for that," she said. "And then I found out Monday, I wasn't the only one."

Newhart said her daughter had used the card at a Dollar General before noticing the missing funds. The withdrawal showed an out-of-state, and the theft left her with only $1.08 to cover groceries for the rest of the month.

The Niagara County Department of Social Services said stolen SNAP funds can no longer be replaced. Congress ended the federal reimbursement program in December 2024, meaning local agencies can issue replacement cards, but not restore the stolen money.

WATCH: Niagara Falls woman's SNAP benefits stolen just hours after hitting her account

Niagara Falls woman's SNAP benefits stolen just hours after hitting her account

Newhart is now turning to local churches and outreach organizations for help. Groups like Lighthouse Women and Children's Center and Niagara Gospel Mission are delivering food and supplies to families affected by fraud and food insecurity.

"We bring our food out to the hotels, the elderly and even to street corners, just to reach people," Joanne Lorenzo, director of the Lighthouse Women and Children’s Center, said.

To help prevent SNAP fraud, Niagara County Social Services recommends:

• Changing your PIN frequently

• Inspecting card readers before swiping

• Reporting suspicious devices

If you believe your SNAP benefits were stolen, contact Social Services to report the theft and request a replacement EBT card.