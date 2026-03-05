Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper receives $2M grant to restore Gill Creek shoreline in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will receive a $2 million state grant to create a living shoreline along Gill Creek in Niagara Falls, with work expected to start in 2027.

The money comes from New York's Water Quality Improvement Program, part of a larger statewide investment in healthier waterways. Gill Creek flows through Hyde Park, which sits in a New York State-designated disadvantaged community and potential environmental justice area.

"We're going to be improving water quality, we're reducing erosion, we're going to be reducing the flooding risk, and we're also creating a healthier, more accessible green space in Niagara Falls," said Jill Jedlicka, Executive Director and Waterkeeper for Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

Over time, stormwater runoff, pollution and erosion have taken a toll on the waterway. The project will remove the deteriorating boardwalk and replace it with mowed lawn, creating a living shoreline.

Hyde Park, the largest urban park in New York State outside of Central Park, is a place organizers hope more residents will reconnect with.

"What we're trying to do, and what we've been trying to do, is invite our residents back into the park to create again and enjoy themselves," said Jedlicka.

The Gill Creek restoration is expected to begin in 2027 and wrap up by late summer.