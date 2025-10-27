'Better prepared this year': Niagara County stocks up early to avoid another rock salt shortage

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — With winter fast approaching, highway departments across Niagara County are taking no chances after last year’s rock salt shortage left some communities scrambling to keep up during major storms.

In the Town of Wheatfield, Highway Superintendent Paul Siegmann says their early preparation helped them avoid running out of salt last year — but just barely.

“We were fortunate that we had enough in stockpile that we didn’t run out. We did get close,” Siegmann said

When some nearby towns ran low, Wheatfield and other municipalities worked together to make sure main roads and intersections stayed clear.

“Our 12 towns in the county, and even some of the cities like North Tonawanda, if somebody was totally out of salt, we would share salt with them,” Siegmann said.

Niagara County’s Department of Highways and Parks faced similar challenges. Superintendent Richard Sirianni said American Rock Salt, the state’s primary supplier, struggled to meet demand last winter, forcing towns to ration what they had.

“If I needed 500 tons, they’d send me 200 and spread it around for everybody,” Sirianni explained.

This year, Sirianni has already ordered hundreds of additional tons to ensure the county has a reserve before the first major snowfall.

“It gives us a little bit of a safety net,” he said. “We’re as prepared as we could be.”

I reached out to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office and American Rock Salt to ask whether the state is considering any changes to its supply or distribution plans if shortages return. I am still waiting to hear back.

Both superintendents say there are no signs of a shortage right now, but they’re urging drivers to stay patient and give plows space to work once winter weather arrives.