‘Appreciate everyone’s patience’: North Tonawanda neighbors concerned over lengthy Sweeney St. construction

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For weeks, navigating construction on Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda has been a daily battle for residents. Mayor Austin Tylec provided some clarity on when things will reopen.

The scene in front of homes on Sweeney Street has been full of construction vehicles for weeks.

City crews are adding a storm line extension for the new 1100 Sweeney subdivision, one that the mayor said would take about three weeks, but six weeks later, work is still being done

“It’s been crazy,” Sweeney Street resident Trish Barrett said. “Like, I have a Medicaid cab come, and they don’t know where they’re going once they come off of Twin City highways… The sewers are what is a pain in the butt.”

That’s not the only construction project. This is the same stretch of road, adding the $2.8 million Sweeney trail bike path extension.

One person took to Facebook with a ruler to say the path added a 5-inch ‘cliff’ to their driveway.

Mayor Austin Tylec responded to that post, providing more clarity to residents on when things will be completed and reopen: