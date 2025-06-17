'We've been waiting for this': Sweeney Trail extension in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major expansion to North Tonawanda’s trail system is underway.

City officials have announced a $2.8 million project to extend the Sweeney Trail from Mayors Park to the North Tonawanda Botanical Gardens, both of which sit along the Erie Canal.

The project aims to create a safer, more accessible route for walkers, joggers, cyclists, and families. The new path will also tie into the larger Empire State Trail system.

Residents like Debbie Gondek, who bikes and walks through Mayors Park regularly, say the extension has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been waiting for this for years,” Gondek said. “This trail can take you all the way to Niagara Falls, and soon it’ll connect from here to the Botanical Gardens and beyond.”

Construction is expected to begin in mid-July and wrap up by the fall. Mayor Austin Tylec says the extension supports the city’s goal of expanding access to green space and enhancing non-vehicle transportation options.

“This project not only connects two of our parks,” Tylec said, “it also creates a safe means of travel as we continue to expand our bike paths, this is just another piece of that connection to the Empire State trails and many other communities."

Once completed, the trail will offer residents a continuous stretch from the Botanical Gardens to Niagara Falls and the Tonawanda Creek trails, making it easier than ever to explore North Tonawanda and beyond without a car.