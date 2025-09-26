'A taste of home': Mother Cluckers food truck opens restaurant in former Power City Eatery in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls food truck favorite Mother Cluckers has found a permanent home. Owner Sham Ahad, a London native, has opened a full-service restaurant at 444 Third Street, taking over the former Power City Eatery location and introducing Western New York to the bold flavors of Peri Peri chicken.

Ahad, inspired by the U.K. chain Nando’s, has spent nearly 10 years building his mobile business.

“This is from back home, England, London,” he said. “There was a place called Nando’s. That’s what kind of inspired me. I’ve been eating that since I was a child.”

The new menu features flame-grilled halal chicken marinated in a house-made sauce of African bird’s eye chili, onions, garlic, citrus, and herbs, with heat levels ranging from mild to extra hot. Everything is gluten-free.

Ahad is also honoring the breakfast tradition of the former café with pancakes, waffles, and eggs.

“I’m keeping up breakfast and then we have lunch and dinner as well,” he said.

Customers welcomed the opening as a boost for the neighborhood.

“It’s very important for the city to have restaurants like this,” said Evelyn Harris, a Niagara Falls resident. “People need to step out and support the local businesses in our city.”

Mother Cluckers is currently open with evolving hours as the team finalizes its schedule and branding.