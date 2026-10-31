Newfane couple warns of dangers of synthetic Kratom

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Newfane couple is becoming advocates to warn the public about the dangers of a synthetic form of Kratom after they say it claimed the life of their son.

Jeff and Brenda Stunkel told me their 36-year-old son, Lucas, died by suicide earlier this month at their home. He had struggled with drug addiction but had been clean and sober for two-and-a-half years — until he took 7-OH, which he bought at a vape shop.

WKBW Brenda & Jeff Stunkel inside their Newfane home.

The drug is a chemically altered form of Kratom, labeled "natural." It is illegal in 10 states already.

"I've read it's like 20 times more potent than morphine," Jeff Stunkel said. "It affects the same centers that your brain that opiates affect.”

Brenda Stunkel pointed to the lack of oversight of the drug.

WKBW The couple shows the 7-OH bottle containing the harmful drug their son was taking.

"There's no FDA regulation whatsoever, so they just do whatever they want, and they can package the pills themselves. The little packages come in with the five pills, those you can buy those packages over the internet with nothing in them, and they pop the pills in themselves," Brenda Stunkel said.

The couple told me their son was at a rehab center in Niagara County trying to recover, but he called them begging for help.

"Please, please, please — I'm begging you to come get me," Lucas Stunkel said in a recorded phone message.

Photo provided by Jeff & Brenda Stunkel 36-year-old Lucas Stunkel with his mother.

Lucas came home, but shortly after — on Oct. 5 — he took his own life.

Now, the couple are becoming advocates to educate the public about the dangers of this drug. Kratom is now banned in 10 states.

Photo provided by Jeff & Brenda Stunkel Jeff & Lucas Stunkel.

Last year, the governor signed two landmark bills protecting New Yorkers from the harmful effects of Kratom. But then in June, state lawmakers passed a bill to ban kratom in New York. That bill remains on the governor's desk awaiting a signature.

The couple is begging the governor to sign it so other families don't have to suffer.

WATCH: Newfane couple warns of dangers of synthetic Kratom

Newfane couple warns of dangers of synthetic Kratom

"I'll have to live with so many regrets of something I could have could have done different should have done different and maybe still be around that differently oh but it's that damn drug?" Jeff Stunkel cried.

On the wall in the couple's kitchen is a sign. It reads: "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away."

WKBW Wall plague in Stunkel's kitchen.

For now, this couple is holding on to those moments they had with their son — fighting so other families don't lose theirs.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Lucas next month.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.