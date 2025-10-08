'A big improvement': Niagara Falls intersection gets colorful makeover to improve traffic safety

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A once-frustrating intersection in Niagara Falls is getting a creative transformation.

The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies, is leading a new asphalt art project at Main Street, Portage Road, and Pierce Avenue, a busy area near the Niagara Falls Public Library and Abate Elementary School.

Niagara Falls National Heritage Area

The initiative is part of a nationwide effort to use color and design to make streets safer. Public Art Coordinator Saladin Allah said the project is rooted in research and community need.

“We were able to determine that the average car travels about 41 miles an hour through this intersection,” Allah said. “You have a public library and a primary school here, and it’s very dangerous for our residents.”

Instead of relying on signs to slow drivers, the team opted for bright murals, crosswalks, and flex posts designed to grab attention and naturally reduce speeds. The intersection will also feature curb extensions and an island mural that enhance visibility for both drivers and pedestrians.

The design process included a hands-on touch from Abate Elementary students, who helped paint parts of the mural.

Fifth-grade teacher Dasha Colvin said the project teaches students to take pride in their community.

“When you actually have a part in a project, you take more pride in it,” she said. “I want them to know that Niagara Falls belongs to them.”

Local cyclist Joe Genco welcomes the change, saying the intersection has long been a challenge for those on two wheels.

“This is one of the most frustrating intersections in Niagara Falls,” Genco said. “There’s room for a little skepticism because it’s new, but I think it’s going to be a big improvement.”

Organizers hope the success of this project inspires similar safety-focused art installations across the city — reminding drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike that slowing down can create stronger, safer neighborhoods.

You can find more information on this Asphalt Art Project on the Niagara Falls National Heritage website here.