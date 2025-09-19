7 Gates Screampark kicks off spooky season with new thrills

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW)— 7 Gates Screampark has officially opened its gates for a fourth season of frights, offering visitors a packed lineup of haunted attractions and late-night chills through November 2.

Owner and general manager Dakota Ward says the park’s growth from a home charity haunt into one of Western New York’s top Halloween destinations is “super fulfilling,” crediting a team of Halloween enthusiasts for creating “awesome spooky stuff.”

This year, guests can explore four haunted houses, a selfie scare zone, mini escape rooms, ax throwing, horror-themed retail shops, and a variety of food options. The newest attraction, The Void, drops visitors into a science experiment gone wrong—complete with monsters, eerie lighting, and heavy fog.

7 Gates opens September 19 and is offering a special $19.99 ticket deal through the end of the month.

Standard admission starts at $27.99 in October, with extended hours planned during Halloween week.

The park recommends children under 12 be accompanied by an adult. More details on hours, tickets, and upcoming community events, including a kid-friendly night on October 25, are available on the Seven Gates Scream Park website.