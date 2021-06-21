When will the Como Lake Bark Park open?

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the 10,000 acres of land across Erie County, there are two dog parksm but one group has been working with the county for six years to add a third one to the outer suburbs. Now we're getting an idea of when it'll be open.

"We are close to opening this in a couple of weeks I would say," said Mary C. St. Mary, President of Lancaster Unleashed.

Lancaster Unleashed has put six years of planning, collaborating and fundraising into this park.

"We have done more fundraisers than we can count, we have done chicken barbecues, meat raffles, just about anything you could possibly think," said St. Mary.

And after a $150,000 boost from the county, the ideas and renderings are coming to life.

"I would hope that if all construction goes as planned, definitely within a month, we would be able to see some dogs in here," said Jimbo McDonald, Deputy Commissioner of Recreation, Erie County Parks.

So why did it take six years to get here?

"Dog parks cost a lot of money, people don’t understand that, if not for the financial help of the county, we would not be opening the dog park now. Our money would've been gone just building this parking lot and putting the fence in," said St. Mary.

Erie county and Lancaster Unleashed have been in an official partnership for the past year and a half working on this project. That collaboration and help from local businesses is what got the park where it is today, according to St. Mary.

"We have four different companies that have combined to supply us with cement and crushed stone, Cellino plumbing is going to put in drainage for the parks, so it really is a community endeavor," said St. Mary.

So what are we waiting on now?

"It depends on our contractors and the weather, we have some more concrete to pour, we have more fencing to put up, we’re waiting for some amenities to come in like water fountains, so we’re contingent on a few variables outside of our control but it will definitely be this summer," said St. Mary

And they’re expecting a huge four legged rush when they do open.

"We think it’s going to be an extremely popular dog park, it’s going to be quite convenient for some of the bigger suburbs, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Alden, we’re looking forward to the challenge and we’re gonna stand here and smile a lot watching dogs have fun," said St. Mary.

In the meantime—they’re still accepting donations to help finish up the construction work and get this place open by August. To donate, click here.